MAA Ad of the Week: BETC’s Emily in Paris

I’ve no doubt the denizens of Les Magasins Généraux in Paris are just as data-driven and digitally smart as agencies are supposed to be these days but they’re also still capable of advertising that makes you smile and generally feel a little better about a (sometimes) grim old world.

At Cannes BETC Paris won a Grand Prix for just such a campaign – for Lacoste – amid a sea of ‘purpose’ and its new effort for language app Duolingo, a riff on Emily in Paris, is cut from the same enlivening cloth.

Not just Ad of the Week but one of the best of the year.