Joint rewrites history for Amazon Prime

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Best Ads of the Year, Creative, News 1 day ago

You can see why agencies are queueing up to work for Amazon: not only has it more money than just about anyone else (it helps) but it lets its agencies have fun.

Amongst other things, it doesn’t seem to worry too much about hits and misses – just move on. But the standard of work over the past couple of years has been highly impressive and independent London agency Joint has been one of the contributors.

Here are Joint’s latest for Amazon Prime – ‘Medusa’

And ‘Napoleon.’

Good from Joint. Somehow reassuring that at least they know who (mythical) Medusa and Napoleon were.

MAA creative scale: 8.

