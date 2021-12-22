Joint London founder Damon Collins: Ads of the Year 2021

0 Shares Share

What a year it’s been..

Thank god brands have, on the whole, stopped showing us our covid-destroyed lives in their advertising. ‘Now more than ever’ (eurgh) people need to be entertained. And whilst insight and emotion are the right tools to use to create effectiveness, as these few ads show, there plenty of emotions and insights that work without depressing the hell out of us.

ADS OF THE YEAR

BBC – A Perfect Planet poster

Getting a load of PR through one clever poster is a common brief but not an easy thing to pull off. This one succeeded managed it nicely.

KFC – Stealing other brands’ lines

What do you do when your endline could literally kill people? You steal other brands endlines. To brilliant effect. It’s incredible how appropriate so many other lines are to a bucket of fried chicken.

Nike – The Toughest Athletes

Nike at its inspiring best. Living up to its core belief that if you have a body you are an athlete.

Travellers insurance – Legacy

An elegantly produced, heart warming story that manages to stay on the right side of sickly. (Partly because it avoided the well trodden and predicable path of paying for an acoustic reworking of a famous emotionally charged track.)

Damon Collins co-founded Joint London in 2012. He previously held senior creative roles at agencies including Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R, Mother, Lowe and AMV BBDO.