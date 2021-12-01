ITV celebs admit ‘It’s been a year’ in Uncommon’s Christmas bid to get Britain talking

0 Shares Share

ITV and Uncommon’s “Britain Get Talking” campaign hits just the right note for Christmas, with this humorous film from Motherland director Simon Hynd. It takes a serious turn at the end without getting preachy.

The channel’s favourite celebs have come out to play, with Phillip Schofield, Lorraine Kelly, Helen Worth, Gino D’Acampo and Scarlet Moffatt among those who moan about life to a very patient make-up artist. But it’s Maya Jama who steals the show in the final scene.

Lucy Jameson, Uncommon co-founder, said: “The festive period can bring many things to the surface — good and bad. We’re very proud to continue our work supporting the UK’s most recognised mental health campaign — Britain Get Talking. In this new film we wanted to disrupt the Christmas conversation with a powerful reminder to check in and listen to one another.”

Susie Braun, ITV director of social purpose, said: “When we’re all so busy at Christmas, it can be easy to forget to check in with the ones you love and truly listen to how they’re doing. We’re delighted to make a Christmas campaign with a difference, reminding people to give the generous gift of listening this Christmas. After the last couple of years, we could all use an ear.”

The “Get Britain talking” campaign has sometimes demanded rather a lot of its audience, but the simplicity of “It’s been a year” will surely resonate with everyone.

MAA creative scale: 8.5