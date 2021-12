0 Shares Share

Estate agents and romance are an unlikely mix -in ads anyway – so credit to upscale property firm Savills and agency Isobel for giving this unlikely scenario a New Year airing.

In this case the plaintive suitor in question is a house, desperate for an offer.

Fortuitous timing too as the UK airwaves are not, as expected, crammed with holiday ads. Looks like holidays are cancelled again this year.

MAA creative scale: 7.