Impero wins global brief for EO Charging

Independent London agency Impero has won EO Charging in a pitch against mother, BBH and Acne. EO claims to be the Uk’s leading charging provider for electric vehicles. Impero will launch its first global campaign next year.

EO charging marketing director Miles Freeman says: “Impero impressed us at every step of the process, they went above and beyond with their creative and strategic thinking. This industry is evolving incredibly quickly, as is our business, and we need the best agency partners on board to help us drive success. We’re excited to see this campaign come to life in 2022.” Brainlabs handles media.

Impero’s Emily Winterbourne says: “From the moment we met EO there was an incredible chemistry, they are a fast moving, ambitious and exciting business – the next few years are going to be thrilling for them and we are so excited to be on the journey with them.”

EO has deployed more than 50,000 chargers in over 35 countries for some of the world’s largest fleet operators including Amazon, DHL, Go-Ahead, Tesco, and Uber.