0 Shares Share

Wishing you a wonderful Christmas and a healthy and happy new year.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your generous support of MAA and hope we can count on this going forward too. Your support has helped us to continue sharing insightful and informative stories as the alternative voice of advertising, marketing and media – thank you.

Thank you again and happy holidays.

Stephen Foster, Emma Hall, Jane Griffiths and Mike Segrue

MAA Coms Ltd

[email protected]