Guinness’ bid to keep pubs full at Christmas: light displays and 30-strong choir

As we enter Plan B in the battle against Covid’s Omicron variant, Guinness is doing its bit to support pubs this Christmas by giving 22 different local boozers a festive makeover with impressive lights displays.

AMV BBDO has also brought together a pub choir to record a very soothing rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Always on my mind” in a seasonal update of its “Welcome back” campaign.

Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott, executive creative directors at AMV BBDO, said: “Everyone has missed getting together in the pub to have a pint of Guinness with their mates at Christmas. So, we wanted to make well-loved locals across the whole country festive homing beacons to give people a special place to enjoy those reunions”.

The film is always worth another view, and the pub choir is a lovely touch.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

