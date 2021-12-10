Guinness’ bid to keep pubs full at Christmas: light displays and 30-strong choir

0 Shares Share

As we enter Plan B in the battle against Covid’s Omicron variant, Guinness is doing its bit to support pubs this Christmas by giving 22 different local boozers a festive makeover with impressive lights displays.

AMV BBDO has also brought together a pub choir to record a very soothing rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Always on my mind” in a seasonal update of its “Welcome back” campaign.

Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott, executive creative directors at AMV BBDO, said: “Everyone has missed getting together in the pub to have a pint of Guinness with their mates at Christmas. So, we wanted to make well-loved locals across the whole country festive homing beacons to give people a special place to enjoy those reunions”.

The film is always worth another view, and the pub choir is a lovely touch.

MAA creative scale: 8