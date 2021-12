0 Shares Share

The reindeer are crowded round a phone box trying to get Santa to pick up, but he’s busy causing havoc in PicWicToys. Dressed in red-and-white leather, sporting tattoos, and displaying a fiercely competitive streak, Santa is racing around the aisles, battling everyone from Darth Vader to Barbie.

First Oslo agency Pol brought us a gay Santa, and now French agency Steve continues to subvert Saint Nick. There was always a more interesting side of him, waiting to get out.

MAA creative scale: 7