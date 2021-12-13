Epica announces 2021 winners – four grand prix for WPP

0 Shares Share

WPP did well in this year’s Epica awards – chosen by a panel of journalists – with three for Wunderman Thompson and one for VMLY&R.

Network of the Year, for overall performance, was McCann Worldgroup, Agency of the the Year was &Co./NoA Denmark.

Full Grand Prix list

* RESPONSIBILITY: VMLY&R Istanbul – “The Rainbow Hack”, Change.org etc.



* PR: BBDO Belgium – “The Breakaway”, Decathlon

* ALTERNATIVE: Wunderman Thompson UK – “The Homeless Bank Account”, HSBC



* DESIGN: Wunderman Thompson Colombia – “Waterlight”, Edina Energy

* DIGITAL: Wunderman Thompson Belgium – “.comdom”, Telenet

* PRINT: Leo Burnett UK – “Lights On”, McDonald’s



* FILM: Riff Raff Films, UK – “Festive”, Burberry



* FILM: &Co./NoA, Denmark – “Helmet Has Always Been A Good Idea”, Danish Road Safety Council

Jury president, Creative Salon founder Claire Beale, says: “The work we’ve seen here is evidence of the amazing resilience of creative departments around the world. I can’t even imagine how people managed to produce work of such quality in times when remote working has been the norm, when entire countries have been shut down. I’ve been so excited and surprised by the calibre of the work.

“Everybody who made it to the shortlist deserves our absolute applause. If this is what is produced in a crisis, once things do return to normal I think we’re going to see our industry go from strength to strength.” creatively.”