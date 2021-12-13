Don't Miss

Does Google need a new approach to ‘goodvertising?’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, News, Politics, PR 8 hours ago

It’s been a somewhat trying year – you may have noticed – and when there’s trouble, there’s search as Google reminds us in this end-of-year round-up.

45 million views on its own YouTube channel so the point has been made to some effect. And you can’t blame Google for bigging up its own achievements.

No mention, of course, of the various nasties that can be accessed via the mightiest search engine, like anti-vaccine nonsense and worse.

But adland’s rather like football: if you’ve the most money then you can steamroller the opposition.

The sad bits followed by the (carefully selected) good bits has become rather a cliche across the pond. Nike does it too.

MAA creative scale: 4.

