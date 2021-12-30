Crypto.com sign-up shows changing nature of Super Bowl

0 Shares Share

A pretty good way to spot economic tectonic shifts is – the good old Super Bowl. As new companies, even whole industries, bob to the surface they raid their wallets to reach 100 million or so Americans as proof they’re on the map.

Even at an estimated $6.5m for 30 seconds for this year’s Bowl on February 13 (and most will go longer.) One to have signed up already is Asian firm Crypto.com, proud possessor of perhaps the best name in crypto-currencies (unofficial digital currencies.)

Crypto-com has already invested $700m in a 20-year naming deal for an LA sports stadium, a pretty brave sign that it’s no flash in the pan. Earlier this year it signed up Matt Damon (not cheap either, one imagines) for its big ad debut.

Wonder who else will boldly go to the Super bowl?