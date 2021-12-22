BETC’s Emily in Paris – even better than the original

Netflix’s Emily in Paris is one of those Marmite shows (although it has plenty of fans) and it provides plenty of fodder for Duolingo, an American language-learning website and mobile app, in a new campaign from BETC Paris. Netflix’s Emily is the ultimate non-French speaking touriste.

There are plenty of (mildly disgruntled, English speaking) French Emilys in Paris though, according to Duolingo and BETC.

BETC on top form and its best is very good indeed. Charming, even takes the mickey out of the French too (gently.)

MAA creative scale: 9.