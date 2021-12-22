Don't Miss

BETC’s Emily in Paris – even better than the original

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 20 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Netflix’s Emily in Paris is one of those Marmite shows (although it has plenty of fans) and it provides plenty of fodder for Duolingo, an American language-learning website and mobile app, in a new campaign from BETC Paris. Netflix’s Emily is the ultimate non-French speaking touriste.

There are plenty of (mildly disgruntled, English speaking) French Emilys in Paris though, according to Duolingo and BETC.

BETC on top form and its best is very good indeed. Charming, even takes the mickey out of the French too (gently.)

MAA creative scale: 9.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.