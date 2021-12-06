BBC’s Christmas film subtly shows just how much it matters

0 Shares Share

The BBC, which is permanently under fire from the government (and half of Twitter), has responded to its critics with a subtly entertaining film that captures the real moods of a family Christmas, while subtly but very powerfully demonstrating just how much the BBC is woven into our everyday lives.

Whether it’s Christmas lunch banter, a game of charades, tedious sofa chat or just background music, BBC shows and personalities, from Nicholas Witchell to Nadiya Hussain, are a constant background thread throughout the day.

The three minute film was directed by James Rouse at Outsider, who has made some high profile Christmas ads over the years including Mog’s Christmas for Sainsbury’s, Sorry I Spent it on Myself for Harvey Nichols, and Argos’ magic show spot. Helen Rhodes, now ECD at BBH, is listed as the ECD at BBC Creative on this.

James Rouse said: “Despite humanity’s many surface differences, when it comes to the important core values there’s more that joins us than we first might think, something that’s especially true at Christmas. We had a fabulous cast of diverse characters to bring this lovely idea alive which made this film a joy to work on.”

MAA creative scale: 8