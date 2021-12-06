Adam&eveDDB wins Dr Oetker, On the Beach to Quiet Storm

0 Shares Share

Two interesting creative reviews have closed: adam&eveDDB has won the global brief for baking brand Dr Oetker, pitching with Omnicom siblings DDB Dusseldorf and PR agency Fleishman Hillard. Design Bridge has also been appointed.

A&E will lead creative in 40 or so international markets including the UK where it has sponsored hit show The Great British Bake Off.

Dr Oetker’s Claudia Willvonseder says: “With these agency appointments, we are getting experienced international partners on board. They will help us to position our Dr. Oetker master brand and the internationally managed sub-brands even more clearly in the international and digital context.”

In the UK Quiet Storm has beaten a starry line-up to online holiday company On The Beach. Quiet Storm pitched against Mother, BBH and New Commercial Arts. On The Beach was previously at agency of the moment, Uncommon.

The holiday business has had, indeed is having, its travails in the pandemic. CMO Zoe Harris says: “From holding the industry to account on their aggressive use of refund credit notes (vouchers) rather than giving their customers cash refunds, to us stopping selling holidays entirely in summer 2021 given the uncertainty of those holidays going ahead, and providing our customers with free Covid tests to help get people holidaying again – we’ve really put our money where our mouth is in being customer first.

“We’re excited to build on that in 2022 to help make the best week or two of our customers’ years even better. Quiet Storm’s campaign beautifully brings to life how our customers feel when they go on their beach holiday and – with everything crossed – after a couple of years without one, getting away again next year is going to be even more special.”

On the Beach has also appointed Goodstuff to handle media in another tough pitch, against Essence and PHD.