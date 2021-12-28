Don't Miss

Above+beyond makes flying debut for Proper Chips

This one slipped the net before Christmas, an ambitious animated effort from above+beyond for Proper Chips, a B-Corp certified snack firm (they’re made from lentils.)

We follow the fortunes of Alan the flying cowboy, as you do.

Around 20 different artists contributed to the film, directed by Jack Brown.

Proper creative director Becky Akers says: “We put so much passion, care and craft into PROPERCHIPS. This seriously playful animation tells our amazing story and reflects our values perfectly. We hope it will resonate with our snackers and attract new fans to the brand alike.”

Excellent.

MAA creative scale: 8.

PS We can’t put all company names in capitals, or include TM signs.

