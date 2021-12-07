AA unveils its 40 over Forty list to combat ageism

0 Shares Share

The UK Advertising Association with campaigning group 40 over Forty has released its list of seasoned movers and shakers after totting up 6,000 votes.

The aim being to combat ageisn in ad/media/marketing land in the interest of more inclusion. Here they are (with details), mostly looking quite youthful.

AA commercial director and Inclusion Lead Sharon Lloyd Barnes says: “Ageism is one of a number of priority areas that the AA is addressing with positive, actionable steps to help our industry evolve. It’s fantastic to see such a range of talent on this years’ 40 Over Forty list.”

Anna Dalziel, founder, 40 Over Forty founder Anna Dalziel says: “Tackling ageism is still high on the news agenda with brands such as Channel 4, L’Oréal and TFL choosing to highlight the issue and strive for greater inclusion and representation. Yet our industry, which represents a wide array of local and global brands, needs to do more. We need to make everyone feel welcome, valued, and included. We will continue to give a platform to those who are over forty and celebrate the amazing people within our industry.”