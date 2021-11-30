WPP dives deeper into ecommerce with Cloud Commerce

0 Shares Share

There’s little doubt where WPP CEO Mark Read sees the future: ecommerce or commerce as WPP likes to call it (the ‘e’ is clearly so last year.)

WPP has bought UK-based Cloud Commerce Group, described as a technology company that helps brands sell and deliver their products across ecommerce platforms and marketplaces globally, including Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Wayfair.

CCG, which employs about 100 people in Europe, is said to expedite over £1bn in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually through its various arrangements (presumably a quite fine margins or it would have cost WPP a packet.) It will become part of Wunderman Thompson.

CEO Read says: “Clients look to WPP to help them market, sell and fulfil across multiple ecommerce channels and marketplaces. With over £1 billion revenue transacting through its platform, Cloud Commerce Group already has demonstrable scale and success in managing the complex omnichannel commerce needs of global brands.

“I’m excited about how CCG’s expertise will further strengthen the breadth and depth of our commerce offering to deliver growth for our clients.”

These days WPP reminds us that it’s a “creative transformation company.” One of these days a PE company with a roving eye might wonder if these commerce operations could be separated from its one-time core advertising and media businesses.