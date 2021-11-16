Waitrose gets back to Xmas basics with comedy food focus

0 Shares Share

Christmas ads are a marathon not a sprint this year (everyone seems to be in the action) but the finishing line may be in sight.

Hoving into view is Waitrose, this year detached from its recent supporting role in parent john Lewis’ Big One – a separation that suits both.

Also from adam&eveDDB, with something of the sorely missed misanthropic spirit of Harvey Nichols from back in the day. It’s a cheating hostess and her pal Heston Blumenthal.

There’ll also be more ads featuring individual products, including a Gianduia Torta Da Festa and Blumenthal’s Giant Cracking Penny, which sound diverting.

Waitrose customer director Martin George says: “Food plays such a wonderful role in creating those special moments and we know how incredibly important this Christmas is to so many people, after we were unable to have all of our family and friends around us last year. We felt the feasting and celebrations deserved the spotlight in this year’s campaign because after all, the best bit of Christmas is the food.”

Quite.

Unlike many ads around overdosing on festive merriment, it’s one you can watch more than once without feeling sick.

MAA creative scale: 8.