VCCP’s first work for Honda brings us wheelies in the desert

Honda’s “Power of Dreams” line has had many iterations, and the latest — a pan European effort from VCCP — aims to move away from product-focused marketing and build a connection with consumers.

The strategy is sound, and the result is a mixed bag of motorcycle scenarios and motivational quotes, which probably covers most people who might be in the market for a Honda, from boy racers to nature-lovers and classic bike fans.

It’s almost a year since VCCP won the account, and this campaign, led by VCCP Madrid, will be a hard working one, running for a full six months across the big European markets, backing a series of new product roll outs during that time, and with media by UM.

Andrew Saxon, head of European marketing Honda Motor Europe’s motorcycle division, said: ‘At Honda Motorcycles, our riders are very much at the heart of our brand. The beauty of a Honda motorcycle is that they facilitate incredible journeys and wonderful memories that stay with us forever, and this has been the case since the very beginnings of the brand back in 1948. In order to create a new brand platform it was critical that we placed our riders at the very core of this campaign.

Beto Nahmad, executive creative director at VCCP Madrid, said: ‘Honda Motorcycles is a world famous brand, and it’s a true honour to be tasked with the responsibility of spearheading its European brand relaunch. Together with VCCP London, ‘The Power of Dreams’ has been a complete joy to work on, and a real embodiment of our attitude as a challenger agency, with an international footprint that delivers world class creative. ‘The Power of Dreams’ encapsulates what Honda Motorcycles is about – a brand which is passionate about its riders and about making dreams come true.’

