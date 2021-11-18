Don't Miss

Uncommon attempts to redefine the ‘lad’ in LADbible

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 9 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

In a bold effort to change the narrative, Uncommon is hoping to redefine the meaning of “lad” by showing a series of everyday heroes — and even heroines — in a new campaign for LADbible.

Patrick Hutchinson, who carried an injured counter-protestor to safety at a Black Lives Matter rally; and Patrick Boyle, who became a hero of the Autralian bushfires after he risked his life to save koalas, both feature in the campaign.

The women include skateboarder Sky Brown and physiotherapist Rachael Bailey. All of them have their full stories told, thanks to some long copy print work.

Nine year old LADbible claims to be the number one publisher of video content on Facebook and TikTok, and also says that its audience is 50% female.

Good effort but it might be easier to change the name than move the goalposts.

MAA creative scale: 6

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.