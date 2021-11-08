UK Christmas ads: both ends of the clothing spectrum – TK Maxx and Joules

0 Shares Share

TK Maxx is where you pick up designer brands for less (wandered into one in London’s well-heeled financial district once, just the place to pick up a tiara) and agency Wieden+Kennedy is going down the well-trodden route of the nervous performer in the Christmas concert.

No wonder the performers are nervous when everyone’s filming it on their phones. With what we might call the Great Balls of Fire exit (actually it’s Aerosmith.)

TK Maxx group director Deborah Dolce says: “We want to celebrate what we hope will be a Christmas of joyful optimism – with community, family and fun at its heart. This charming ad is an upbeat, colourful and super-shiny reminder that when you find the right gift for someone, and it’s special to them, the impact and happiness you might create knows no bounds.”

Note the warning: not every store may have sparkly blue boots.

A decent revival of a trusty old favourite. But it is a trusty…

MAA creative scale: 5.

At the other end of the UK clothing spectrum is Joules, purveyor of outdoor kit (and other bits) to the Surrey-by-the-sea brigade. Taking the waters in this instance, from Brothers and Sisters.

Suspect this is a toe-in-the-water Christmas ads foray for Joules. Gets the brand well enough.

MAA creative scale: 5.