The&Partnership wins Ineos Hygiene, Publicis.Poke wins Tork

0 Shares Share

The&Partnership has won Ineos Hygiene, a new business set up by the chemicals giant to produce handwash in the pandemic, initially for healthcare workes.

Now it’s become Ineos’ first consumer-facing brand.

Ineos COO George Ratcliffe says: “We’re delighted to have chosen The&Partnership as our partner for Ineos Hygienics. We wanted an agency that could give us a clear positioning and a long-term strategy to grow our brand, with creative that will grab the attention and connect with people.”.

T&P CEO Sarah Golding says: “We’re thrilled to be working with Ineos on the Hygienics brand. It’s a category that has become incredibly important in everyone’s daily lives, and Ineos’ work during the pandemic inspired us in the pitch. The innovation and human endeavour that Ineos is known for will be at the very heart of our creative.”

Meanwhile Publicis.Poke Poke has expanded its relationship with global hygiene and health company Essity by winning the global creative and ecommerce account for professional hygiene brand Tork.

The win now means Publicis.Poke works with 10 brands within the Essity group, including Cushelle, Lotus, Zewa, Regio, Lotus Baby and Edet. Essity is best known for consumer brands Bodyform and Libresse.

Global brand director Bengt Eriksson says: “The Publicis.Poke team showed all the strategic depth, creative firepower and full customer journey thinking that we need in our next agency partner. We look forward to developing great work together to continue building the Tork brand and helping customers’ businesses through sustainable hygiene management.”