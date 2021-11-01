Tesco’s Alessandra Bellini is new AA president

0 Shares Share

The UK’s Advertising association has a new president, Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini. Bellini (below) takes over from former Unilever CMO Keith Weed who’s finished his three-year stint.

Bellini, who will work with AA chair Philippa Brown of media agency PHD, and CEO Stephen Woodford, says: “I’m delighted to join the Advertising Association as President. At a time when the industry is emerging from the pandemic and customer behaviour is evolving, responsible advertising has never been more important.

“It’s a privilege to represent members and I look forward to working with Stephen, Philippa and the team as we build on the fantastic work over the last few years and set an example on the issues that really matter.”

The AA has had a good war under CEO Woodford and former president Weed, Working hard on the Ad Net Zero initiative and trying to rebuild trust in advertising, A Sisyphean task in which it’s made some progress. A heavy hitter from Tesco, which made good use of advertising in the Dave Lewis era, looks like a good appointment.

