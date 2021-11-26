Taco Bell picks rebranded TheOr for UK ad debut

0 Shares Share

Yum Brands’ Taco Bell, a massive quick service restaurant brand in the US, has appointed TheOr as its first UK agency in a pitch managed by the AAR. Deutsch handles its global business.

TheOr, formerly Other, is Mother’s second UK agency. Mother handles Yum Brands’ KFC in the UK.

Taco Bell currently operates 78 restaurants in the UK with the ambition to grow to 500 restaurants by 2025.

UK and Europe marketing director Monica Pool says: “We have huge ambitions for our brand and our business, which the team at TheOr instinctively understood from the very beginning. Not only is this an opportunity to introduce an iconic brand to millions of people, it may also be their first taste of our craveable Mexican-inspired food.”

TheOr’s Paulo Salomao says: “From the very first meeting, everything about TheOr and Taco Bell made sense. The way the brand thinks and the vision the clients have, provoke and challenge the status quo which felt incredible to work with. We cannot wait to build the brand in the UK in ways unfamiliar to us all.”