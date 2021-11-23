Serviceplan charges De las Pozas with top ten task in Spain

0 Shares Share

From a UK base it’s easy to obsess about the fortunes of the big holding companies with their big British operations and overlook some of the other contenders: German-based Serviceplan with a large and growing international network but, so far, without a flagship London agency, for one.

Serviceplan has now named Ainhoa de las Pozas as its new CEO in Spain as it tries to crack that market, never easy for northern Europeans. De las Pozas (below), who’s been general manager there since 2018 and, before that, a consultant at IBM and account director at M&C Saatchi, says: “We want to be a challenger, a new benchmark in the market.

“We are the new guys in town, and we are going to support clients in growing their brand financially and emotionally by providing them with innovative, digital and incredibly creative solutions, as well as direct access to every kind of expert in different disciplines at both a local and international level through our network of agencies.”

Serviceplan International MD and partner Markus Noder says: “Ainhoa is a great leader who is passionate about advertising, and understands the current and future challenges of brands. Under her leadership, Serviceplan Spain will accelerate on its path to becoming one of the top 10 creative agencies in Spain.”