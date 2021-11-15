Sainsbury’s offers ‘a Christmas to savour’

0 Shares Share

John Lewis versus Sainsbury’s – from Omnicom agencies (and rivals) adam&eveDDB and AMV BBDO – used to be the annual heavyweights contest. Never more so than in 2014 when Sainsbury’s produced its Great War centenary epic, directed by the late Ringam Ledwidge.

Things have moved on a bit, with Sainsbury’s, now helmed by Wieden+Kennedy, eschewing the epic approach.

This year’s Sainsbury’s effort, ‘A Christmas to Savour,’ arrows in on one moment in (what it hopes) will be the first relatively normal Christmas in a while, with a timely tune from Etta James.

Sainsbury’s director of brand communications and creative Radha Davies says: “With so many of us unable to spend Christmas with our loved one’s last year we, along with the nation, are really excited to fully celebrate Christmas once more. One of the true highlights of the festive season is the much-anticipated Christmas dinner. Whilst the food is important, it’s also about what that meal represents, spending quality time with loved ones, catching up, enjoying a delicious meal and above all, having fun together.

“That’s why we decided to focus on savouring every moment with this year’s ad. We really hope everyone truly gets to enjoy themselves this year and can make it one to remember.”

It’s a familiar message by now. Guess you have to hedge your bets a bit.

Nicely done – but why are so many of this year’s Christmas ads so murky?

MAA creative scale: 7.