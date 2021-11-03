Publicis media run continues as Zenith bags ZPG’s combined online brands

0 Shares Share

It’s turning out to be s stellar week for Publicis Media: bagging Facebook’s global account and now UK agency Zenith has landed ZPG’s three big online brands Confused.com, Uswitch and Zoopla. Zenith previously looked after Uswitch.

Gareth George, group head of media at RVU (which looks after Uswitch), says, “It was a natural step to come together in the way we work with our agencies. The process to get to this decision was carefully considered, and Confused.com, Uswitch and Zoopla have worked closely in making sure that this new relationship is right for them.

“The decision to work with Zenith is exciting for all parties, and we are confident that it is one that will help our businesses to continue to grow. We were impressed with their previous work on the Uswitch account and passion they had to work with all three brands as a group.

“We are confident that they are the right partner who will help us achieve our future growth ambitions, and we look forward to seeing the benefits in this collaborative approach in the future.”