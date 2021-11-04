Publicis adds to media hot streak as Zenith wins Lloyds from WPP’s MediaCom

0 Shares Share

Publicis Media is filling its Christmas stocking early this year, Zenith in the UK winning Lloyds Banking Group from WPP’s MediaCom in a statutory review, ending a 12-year relationship with WPP.

Earlier in the week Zenith won ZPG websites Confused.com, Uswitch and Zoopla while Publicis in the US bagged Facebook’s global media.

LBG’s chief customer officer Catherine Kehoe says: “The media landscape is undergoing rapid change and brands need the most advanced thinking in order to effectively and efficiently communicate with audiences.

“We were very impressed by the media, digital and data capabilities of Zenith and look forward to working with them.”

“I’d like to thank both MediaCom and Group M, with whom we have worked successfully for several years, for their dedication and support. They have been a hugely valued partner.”

Zenith now marshals Publicis data businesses Epsilon and Sapient in its armoury, which seem to have played a major role in its recent wins. While those of us outside the loop aren’t entirely sure what these wonders actually do, they seem to resonate with clients.

Zenith CEO Natalie Cummins says: “Lloyds Banking Group came to us with a big but simple challenge, about navigating a vastly changed media world. We had a single-minded approach, proved out over the course of the review.”

LBG is a big UK advertiser, spending around £80m on mainstream media, a sum that’s likely to rise as it fends off competition from online specialists like Starling Bank.

Zenith was the first agency-owned media independent back in the days of the brothers Saatchi. It’s been rather eclipsed in recent years by the likes of WPP’s MediaCom but seems to be motoring under CEO Cummins.