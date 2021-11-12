Don't Miss

O2’s loveable ‘Bubl Army’ brings real Christmas connection

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 8 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Last year, O2 went all John Lewis with its first Christmas ad, but this year agency VCCP has found its own groove for the brand, recruiting a futuristic version of Santa’s elves — the Bubl army — to connect family, friends and loved ones across the UK.

There’s also a promise that, for every plan purchased with O2 during the festive season, the company will donate free data to someone who needs it.

VCCP creative director Jim Capp said: “Over the last 18 months in particular the internet has kept many of us connected to friends, family, entertainment and work. With Christmas being a time when connection is more important than ever, we’re proud that this campaign is supporting the National Databank in donating data to those who need it. That’s the true spirit of Christmas in my eyes.”

Proper brand-building Christmas work from O2 and VCCP.

MAA creative score: 8.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.