O2’s loveable ‘Bubl Army’ brings real Christmas connection

Last year, O2 went all John Lewis with its first Christmas ad, but this year agency VCCP has found its own groove for the brand, recruiting a futuristic version of Santa’s elves — the Bubl army — to connect family, friends and loved ones across the UK.

There’s also a promise that, for every plan purchased with O2 during the festive season, the company will donate free data to someone who needs it.

VCCP creative director Jim Capp said: “Over the last 18 months in particular the internet has kept many of us connected to friends, family, entertainment and work. With Christmas being a time when connection is more important than ever, we’re proud that this campaign is supporting the National Databank in donating data to those who need it. That’s the true spirit of Christmas in my eyes.”

Proper brand-building Christmas work from O2 and VCCP.

MAA creative score: 8.5