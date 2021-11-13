Don't Miss

Nothing’s going to stop Tesco in BBH’s defiant Christmas ad

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 4 hours ago

Here we go again. It’s Christmas 2021 and with Covid still rife, who knows how it’s all going to turn out?

Tesco has tapped into that defiant feeling in many of us — that we are going to have a good time come what may — with a festive spot set to the stirring soundtrack of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

The popular (and rather uninspiring) theme for Christmas this year is that it’s all about spending time together, but BBH has come up with a zeitgeist-sharp take on this insight that resonates more convincingly.

Tesco did the same last year with the “No naughty list” ad, which let us all off the hook after Covid transgressions — looking back at that now it’s a hilariously accurate chronicle of the time.

It used to be that all the advertisers were trying to “to do a John Lewis” at Christmas, but now the best of them, like Tesco, are finding their own festive groove.

MAA creative scale: 8.5

