Not so trad Xmas: Boxt, Ikea and Camden Town Brewery

Is it worth advertising anything else but, well, Christmas at Christmas when screens are awash with gifting, jingle bells and spins on A Christmas Carol?

What you don’t need at Christmas even more than a pair of reindeer socks is a broken down boiler so UK heating service and indie agency Uber may have their timing right with this to-the-point effort.

Boxt co-founder Andy Kerr says: We created BOXT back in 2017 to be disruptive within the heating industry by providing transparent, fixed fair pricing to customers and making their lives easier by creating an online boiler journey that was as straight forward and seamless as possible.

“Our ambition with this adverting campaign is to help establish BOXT as the go-to household name for boiler installation and repair across the UK.”

Rings true, been there.

MAA creative scale: 7.

Ikea in Canada is airing a holiday ad by Rethink that isn’t just heavily populated by people of diverse ethnicities but entirely South Asian, with a Bollywood inspired spin on the festivities.

Which, apart from anything else, makes it stand out.

Typically smart from Ikea.

MAA creative scale: 7.

You never know quite what you’re going to get from Camden Town Brewery or, indeed, Wieden+Kennedy these days.

This time it’s ‘Giftnosis,’ an evil plot to brainwash us into gifting Camden Hells lager.

Ingenious, a touch strained maybe. Think I might stick with the reindeer socks.

MAA creative scale: 6.

BTW a box turned up on the doorstep containing a tiny bottle of Coca-Cola. To celebrate Dentsu MB’s (pretty good) Christmas ad. It’s the thought that counts, I guess.