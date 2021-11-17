Nike’s ‘Dream Crazy’ is the “best of the best” says Effie

We’ve had titanium and all sorts of supposedly lesser metals on the awards circuit and now ad effectiveness awards the Effies have unveiled iridium (which Wiki says is a “very hard, brittle, silvery-white transition metal of the platinum group.”)

Hope that helps.

The inaugural winner of the Iridium award (the “global best of the best” according to Effie, ie top among its recent winners ) is Nike’s ‘Dream Crazy’ from Wieden+Kennedy, featuring and voiced by Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick was the America footballer who lost his career but gained global celebrity with a public demonstration against racism.

Global Best of the Best Effie co-chair and Anomaly boss Carl Johnson says: “This was the perfect case to win the first ever Iridium Effie – smart yet sensitive strategy, compelling creativity and superb results, all delivered in a context where real courage was required and displayed.

“I love the introduction of the Iridium Effie as it challenges the very best agencies and marketers across the world to scale new heights – in a way it’s the Everest of Awards.”

Category Global Grand Effie Winners

*Brand Experience-Services: IKEA Russia & Instinct (BBDO Group) “Apartmenteka,” with ZBRSK

*Commerce & Shopper Marketing: Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King & FCB New York/FCB/RED “The Whopper Detour,” with O Positive Films, Zombie Studio, Chemistry Creative & ABMC

*FMCG-Food & Beverage: Nestlé Mexico’s Nescafé & Bombay “Nescafé Tributo”

*FMCG-Other: Procter & Gamble’s Tide & Saatchi & Saatchi New York “It’s a Tide Ad,” with Hearts & Science, Taylor Strategy, MKTG & Marina Maher Communications

*Media, Entertainment & Leisure: The Walt Disney Company Latin America’s National Geographic and Wolf BCPP “Nat Geo Into The Dark. A trip to the eclipse,” with Agencia Opera Chile

*Positive Change: Social Good-Brands: Black & Abroad & FCB/SIX “Go Back to Africa,” with Initiative, Glossy Inc., Grayson Matthews, Rooster Post

*Positive Change: Social Good-Non-Profit: Street Grace & BBDO Atlanta “Gracie”

*Restaurants: KFC Australia & Ogilvy Australia “Michelin Impossible,” with OPR Australia, MediaCom & Infinity Squared

*Retail: Nike & Wieden+Kennedy “Dream Crazy,” with Park Pictures, JOINT Editorial, A52 & Publicis Sapient

*Seasonal/Current Events: Microsoft & McCann New York “Changing the Game”

*Sustained Success: Aldi UK & Ireland & McCann Manchester “Like Brands’ 2011-2018,” with UM Manchester

*Transportation, Travel & Tourism: Tourism New Zealand, Special Group New Zealand & Special Group Australia’s “Good Morning World”