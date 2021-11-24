M&S appoints Happy Finish for hi-tech push on homewares

0 Shares Share

Marks & Spencer seems to be turning things around – clothing is starting to sell and food continues to grow. Now the retailer is looking to boost its M&S Home division, and has appointed creative tech production agency Happy Finish to help make it happen.

Happy Finish will create CGI lifestyle content and use augmented reality to help show off product features and make the customer journey more exciting.

Stuart Stiles, head of digital content at M&S.com said: “Improving the online customer experience is a crucial part of reshaping M&S. Working with Happy Finish allows us to be at the forefront in adopting creative technologies which merge the physical with digital. We’re excited to push the boundaries of immersive experiences.”

Happy Finish clients include Netflix, Nike, Bentley, and Dyson. The agency has also worked with high street retailers including Sports Direct and H&M, as well as with Tate Modern. Headquartered in London, it also has offices in Portland, Amsterdam, Milan and Verona.

M&S recently announced a pre-tax profit of £187 million for the six months to October, compared with a loss of nearly £88 million in the same period last year and up from a pre-pandemic £159 million. Food sales were up again at 10%, but clothing is catching up – big sales in jeans, jogging bottoms and workwear gave the retailer enough confidence to predict £500 million profits for the year.