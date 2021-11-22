Mars Celebrations and AMV whoop whoop in vain

0 Shares Share

A combination of Mars, one of the world’s more capable marketers, and AMV BBDO, recently anointed agency of the year in Campaign’s Big Awards, should produce something, well, good.

Tasked with making Mars’ Celebrations a year-round rather than Christmas speciality the two are betting on ‘Bring the Whoop Whoop,’ featuring identical twins. Whoop and Whoop presumably.

Now 20 seconds isn’t much too work with. Trouble is, longer it would have been even worse.

MAA creative scale: 2 (maybe we’re missing something.)