MAA blast from the past: Only in New York…

J&R Music World was a New York institution before it appears to have over-expanded and then imploded. Seems to have sold cameras too. Founded back in 1971.

No idea when this pleasingly un-Christmassy ad was made (looks Seventies) or who made it. With that merciless humour that, alas, seems cancelled these days.

“The business of America is business,” said largely unlamented president Calvin Coolidge, blamed by many for stoking the Wall Street Crash.

The storekeeper here seems a follower though.