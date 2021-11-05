Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: John Lewis, the original and the best

Posted by: Emma Hall

There’s been an early rush on Christmas ads this week — perhaps because Black Friday won’t add up to much (few retailers can afford to discount too heavily), and they all want us to shop early to even out the supply chain issues.

This John Lewis ad wasn’t even trending on Twitter on the day of its release so maybe the British public isn’t yet ready to embrace Christmas, particularly after last year’s disappointment. But the central idea of experiencing Christmas for the first time, and the fabulous performances from the two leads, make this a refreshing addition to the John Lewis oeuvre and a fine manifestation of its brand values.

After all the fuss about the retailer’s home insurance ad, it’s good to see that there’s still plenty of magic in the relationship between adam&eveDDB and John Lewis.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

