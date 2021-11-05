MAA Ad of the Week: John Lewis, the original and the best

0 Shares Share

There’s been an early rush on Christmas ads this week — perhaps because Black Friday won’t add up to much (few retailers can afford to discount too heavily), and they all want us to shop early to even out the supply chain issues.

This John Lewis ad wasn’t even trending on Twitter on the day of its release so maybe the British public isn’t yet ready to embrace Christmas, particularly after last year’s disappointment. But the central idea of experiencing Christmas for the first time, and the fabulous performances from the two leads, make this a refreshing addition to the John Lewis oeuvre and a fine manifestation of its brand values.

After all the fuss about the retailer’s home insurance ad, it’s good to see that there’s still plenty of magic in the relationship between adam&eveDDB and John Lewis.