We are definitely reaching saturation point with the Christmas ads, but it’s a testament to the power of Apple’s advertising heritage that we will always find time to watch a full three minutes of its latest oeuvre.

This one lives up to expectations, with a lot of help from accomplished director Jason Reitman, of Up in the Air and Juno fame, who manages to inject some humour into the story — and keeps the ending just within the boundaries of acceptable sentimentality.