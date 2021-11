0 Shares Share

Belated perhaps (the end of last week was a losing battle with Orange in France) but Apple’s Start Up with composer AJ Dunn was a noteworthy effort.

Agencies often blather on about ‘storytelling’ but this is a real story: 45 years of Apple computer noises.

Interesting that it coincided with Facebook’s feeble revamp to Meta. This Apple effort is, if you like, meta: computers making reality but, in this case, strangely uplifting.