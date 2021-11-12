Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Aldi's 'Christmas Carol' by McCann

Aldi gave this the works this Christmas with teaser ads, silly stories planted in a gullible press and all the rest of it.

The ad itself is full of in-jokes (usually a disaster) including Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar, which so annoyed M&S, being nicked – although can’t say I noticed it.

But it’s beautifully put together by McCann UK (seemingly centred on McCann Manchester, hope there isn’t a turf war going on) with the best available help from Psyop, Riff Raff and Marshall Street Editors. The audio’s by Wave. Isn’t it Fairy Tale of New York?

Spending the money doesn’t guarantee good, course, but it sure helps.

