Kevin the Carrot returns in triumph for Aldi

The by now regular appearance of Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot isn’t quite an ad event of John Lewis proportions but maybe it’s becoming so at the Gogglebox end of the market.

Another regular is Charles Dickens’ Ebenezer Scrooge. Here he is, yet again, this time in the form of an unloved, uneaten banana – Ebanana Scrooge, which is quite funny.

There’s even an appearance by ‘Marcus Radishford,’ the campaigning footballer to highlight Aldi’s connection to food charity Neighbourly. Follows lots of teasers which suggested Kevin was to be killed off – some chance.

From McCann Manchester.

Aldi UK marketing director Sean McGinty says: “Christmas is a time for hope, and we’re privileged to be working with Marcus (Rashford), who is one of the most inspirational young people in the UK, having done so much in the past 18 months to help provide free school meals for children.

“At the same time, it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and we’re thrilled to be bringing him back for the sixth year for his many fans, in what we think is his best Yuletide performance yet. We hope our campaign will remind everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.”

Very good from CCO Dave Price and his team. Knocks it out of the park you might say.

MAA creative scale: 9.