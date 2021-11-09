JD Sports and Cake create a Gen Z Christmas world

0 Shares Share

JD Sports has built a formidable presence against the pile-it-high-flog-it-cheap merchants by somehow or other remaining cool even as it dominates many high streets. Its relationships with the likes of Adidas and Nike are obviously key.

Now it’s entered the Christmas ads lists with an intriguing effort from Havas agency Cake, featuring lots of young people you may not recognise (unless you’re a JD customer obs.) including footballers, rappers and YouTubers, today’s emerging celeb aristocracy.

Owes more than a little to ‘Nike Town’ but the idea of a high street remade for Gen Z is quite winning and there’s a nice twist. And no bloody jingle bells.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.