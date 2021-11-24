It’s wall-to-wall glamour in Louis Vuitton’s ‘holiday house’

0 Shares Share

If you’re looking for baubles and bling in your Christmas ads, Louis Vuitton — with help from director Roman Coppola — will not disappoint.

Featuring French model and actress Stacy Martin and set to Candi Staton’s timeless tune, Young Hearts Run Free, it’s a masterclass in seasonal sparkle.

Coppola has form when it comes to Christmas; he directed Maria Carey’s Magical Christmas Special last year, and A Very Murray Christmas featuring Bill Murray a few years back.

He said: “We hope the viewer experiences our vision, and the spirit in which it was made, which is coming together with friends and family, the delight of gifting, appreciating beautifully crafted designs, and that sense of magic that we all love about the holidays.”

Pure escapist, consumerist fantasy is what you’d expect of Louis Vuitton, and this ad delivers it with all the trimmings.

MAA creative scale: 7