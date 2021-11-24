Don't Miss

It's wall-to-wall glamour in Louis Vuitton's 'holiday house'

Posted by: Emma Hall

If you’re looking for baubles and bling in your Christmas ads, Louis Vuitton — with help from director Roman Coppola — will not disappoint.

Featuring French model and actress Stacy Martin and set to Candi Staton’s timeless tune, Young Hearts Run Free, it’s a masterclass in seasonal sparkle.

Coppola has form when it comes to Christmas; he directed Maria Carey’s Magical Christmas Special last year, and A Very Murray Christmas featuring Bill Murray a few years back.

He said: “We hope the viewer experiences our vision, and the spirit in which it was made, which is coming together with friends and family, the delight of gifting, appreciating beautifully crafted designs, and that sense of magic that we all love about the holidays.”

Pure escapist, consumerist fantasy is what you’d expect of Louis Vuitton, and this ad delivers it with all the trimmings.

MAA creative scale: 7

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

