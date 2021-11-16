Iceland’s Icelandverse beats Zuck to the punch

0 Shares Share

As we gird our loins for a trip around Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse (would you really trust Facebook to design the entire virtual world you might be daft enough to occupy?), Inspired by Iceland has produced a film debunking the whole thing with the ‘Icelandverse.’

Fronted by chief visionary officer Zack Mossbergsson (who bears a certain resemblance to you-know-who.)

It’s even prompted a Zuck reply: “Amazing. I need to make a trip to the Icelandverse soon. Glad you’re wearing sunscreen too.” (Zuckerberg wears a lot of it as he’s surfing near off his private island.)

Hole in one, we’d say.