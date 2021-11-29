How come Vodafone Ireland gets this advertising lark?

Vodafone’s a funny old company: enormous, obviously, but one that’s mostly seemed to struggle with its advertising. Emotion and Vodafone seem strangers, even though it devoted much time and money to a series of such tales starring Martin Freeman a few years back.

Maybe Vodafone sounds just too robotic: it began in the mists of time as a maker of military radio equipment.

Vodafone Ireland doesn’t seem bothered though; this year coming up with a charming tale of lost love (separated anyway) reunited via their mobile. But the people take centre stage, not the mobile.

By Grey London.

A bit cheesy sure and very Oirish.

But nicely shot and judged.

MAA creative scale: 7.