Google launches new Pixel phone – and has absolutely nothing to say about it

Google’s new Pixel 6 phone is the first “all Google” phone it seems, not that that probably makes much difference to anyone.

Quite likely that this new ‘brand anthem’ for the phone from Anomaly won’t make much difference to anyone either.

Essentially it’s a series of non sequiturs. The phone that’s what you are – eh?

Looks quite nice and clearly takes pictures but…if you haven’t got anything to say it’s probably best to shut up.

MAA creative scale: 2.

What are ads coming to? Can’t believe Anomaly couldn’t have done better if they’d had something to go on.