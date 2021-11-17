German supermarket weepie’s Christmas ode to lost youth

0 Shares Share

While British advertisers are cheering us all up with promises of yuletide togetherness, German supermarket Penny’s is taking an altogether more miserable approach, dwelling on the lost opportunities that the pandemic has forced on young people.

Serviceplan’s campaign is a real downer, but there is a point — Penny’s is running a competition to give away 5,000 “intensive adventures and defining experiences.” For the homebodies, it’s giving away six trainee positions, together with a communal flat share.

It’s already a big hit on social media. Can 6 million Germans be wrong?

MAA creative scale: 7. Great performances but painful to watch.