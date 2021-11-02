Don't Miss

French beer Paname claims to help long covid sufferers regain their sense of smell

Covid robs people of their sense of smell, but French agency L’Associé says it can help restore it, thanks to a specially aromatic new line of craft beers from Paname Brewing Company. Sniff the brew every day, and you can retrain your senses, apparently.

L’Associé says it’s all based on science, but the three flavours don’t sound terribly appealing: orchard and tropical fruit with a touch of lemongrass; pineapple and peach with a slight lemon bite; and blood orange and kalamansi with citrus and pine flavors.

Not very convincing, but a good new product hook for our times.

MAA creative scale: 4

