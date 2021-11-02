Don't Miss

Etsy’s very personal Christmas campaign by 72andSunny NY

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 23 hours ago 0

This festive work for craft-focused ecommerce site Etsy urges us to “Give more than a gift” in a sentimental campaign about the magic of meaningful presents by 72andSunny New York.

The UK-only ad is the best, even though it flagrantly ignores the fact that wild swimming pretty much always happens in the morning, and it would be dark if you waited until after lunch on Christmas Day.

Alyssa Georg, creative director, 72andSunny New York, said: “We hope these spots touch people and inspire them to see goodness in the world. After these past two years, we need more of it. Working alongside Etsy, we crafted stories built on real and unique experiences that so many of us can relate to. What better time than the holiday season to highlight these often untold stories in an intimate and authentic way.”

Despite (or perhaps because of) its homespun image, Etsy has grown into an online retail powerhouse, as evidenced by the money behind this campaign, which airs in the US across broadcast, social and digital.

Etsy has also expanded the campaign internationally, airing two unique ads in Germany, “Mozart” and “Everlasting Love” as well as “Our Santa” and “The Tradition” in the UK, where there is also an OOH push.

MAA creative scale: 6

Here’s one of the better US ads.

