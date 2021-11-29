Erste’s Christmas message: ‘believe in tomorrow’

0 Shares Share

Can you have a sustainable Christmas? You don’t have much choice if you have an infant following you around upbraiding you for your bad habits.

Vienna-based financial services Erste Group usually racks up the views with its Christmas efforts and this piece of winsome animation (winsome animation is big on the continent at this time of year) is already heading through six million YouTube views. ‘Believe in tomorrow’ is the message. From Jung von Matt Donau.

Maybe we’ll all be nagged into saving the world by an up and coming generation who don’t much fancy what we’re leaving them with.

MAA creative scale: 5.